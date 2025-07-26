Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Stock Price

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $496.00 to $532.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $512.62 on Friday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $531.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $489.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total value of $208,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 77,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

