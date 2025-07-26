Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Price

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IQV. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.62.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $199.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $252.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,612,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in IQVIA by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

