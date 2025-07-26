TXO Partners’ (TXO) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TXO Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:TXO opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.72 million, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TXO Partners has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $84.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. TXO Partners had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TXO Partners will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.83%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 580.95%.

In other TXO Partners news, Director Bob R. Simpson purchased 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,250,000. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Massaro purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,900 shares in the company, valued at $358,500. This represents a 512.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,473,000 shares of company stock worth $52,095,540 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $13,026,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in TXO Partners by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in TXO Partners by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,059,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after buying an additional 313,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $4,609,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

