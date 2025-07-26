Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Comcast by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after buying an additional 156,986 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $157,766,000 after buying an additional 1,261,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after buying an additional 1,006,272 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

