284,819 Shares in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 284,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,653,000. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 11.48% of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

AVMC stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $70.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.24.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

