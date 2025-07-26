HB Wealth Management LLC Has $16.29 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total transaction of $3,400,079.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,949.02. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,923 shares of company stock valued at $222,445,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,180.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $501.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,236.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,071.39. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

