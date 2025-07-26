HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DGRO opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

