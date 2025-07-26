HB Wealth Management LLC Has $14.60 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 125,171 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after acquiring an additional 87,631 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $160.92 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.43 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.14. The company has a market cap of $250.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

