HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 62,100 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41. The company has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $154,072.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,498.27. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $57,778.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 255,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,079.79. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

