Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Shares Down 9.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 470 to GBX 430. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vesuvius traded as low as GBX 322.53 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 349.80 ($4.70). 4,095,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 913,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.80 ($5.21).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 380 ($5.11) to GBX 330 ($4.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
View Our Latest Analysis on VSVS
Vesuvius Price Performance
Vesuvius Company Profile
We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vesuvius
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.