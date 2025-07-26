Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Shares Down 9.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 470 to GBX 430. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vesuvius traded as low as GBX 322.53 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 349.80 ($4.70). 4,095,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 913,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.80 ($5.21).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 380 ($5.11) to GBX 330 ($4.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VSVS

Vesuvius Price Performance

Vesuvius Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £907.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 375.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 379.50.

(Get Free Report)

We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.