HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.08.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $290.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $292.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

