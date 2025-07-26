HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,909,000 after buying an additional 136,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 821,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,782,000 after purchasing an additional 107,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $307.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $219.04 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

