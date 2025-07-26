MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Receives $37.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.57.
MBX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.
MBX Biosciences stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. MBX Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.
MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.
