Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 50773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Heritage Media Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $665.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of -1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

Heritage Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.