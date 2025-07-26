UBS Group Cuts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $225.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Danaher Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of DHR opened at $205.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.92. Danaher has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

