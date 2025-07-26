Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) VP Sells $40,171.95 in Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) VP Jason E. Estes sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $40,171.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 78,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,149.70. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bank7 Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. Bank7 Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSVN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank7 from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank7 from $50.50 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Bank7 by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank7 by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 11.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the first quarter worth about $644,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

