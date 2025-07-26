Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

ADPT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADPT opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.83. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 74.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 68,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $502,828.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,279,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,404,501.40. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,143,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,796,000 after purchasing an additional 428,540 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 801.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,642,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905,756 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,692,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,370,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 489,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,983,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,393 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Further Reading

