TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) Receives $12.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2025

Shares of TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURAGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HURA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Brookline Capital Management raised TuHURA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TuHURA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuHURA Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuHURA Biosciences Stock Up 0.4%

HURA stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. TuHURA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

