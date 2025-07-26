TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) Receives $12.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HURA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Brookline Capital Management raised TuHURA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TuHURA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HURA stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. TuHURA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

