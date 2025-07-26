Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at UBS Group

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BE. HSBC raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Shares of BE stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -687.26 and a beta of 3.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.27 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 8,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $199,025.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,709.40. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $811,210.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,724,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,149,092.82. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,513 shares of company stock worth $1,261,765 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,234,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,194,000 after purchasing an additional 356,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,951,000. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 3,803,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,782,000 after buying an additional 546,372 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,010,000 after buying an additional 821,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

