Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Insider Edward G. Canup Purchases 1,500 Shares

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) insider Edward G. Canup acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $24,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,056.18. The trade was a 10.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Colony Bankcorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $16.54 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $288.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
