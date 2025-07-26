Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Veritas raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Teck Resources Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 2.51%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0918 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 309,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 156,980 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

