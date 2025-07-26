Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.39. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $2,292,117.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 467,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,383.38. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,414,000 after buying an additional 1,328,292 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $6,258,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

