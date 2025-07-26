Hpil (OTCMKTS:HPIL) and Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Head-To-Head Survey

Hpil (OTCMKTS:HPIL – Get Free Report) and Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hpil and Ares Management”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hpil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ares Management $3.88 billion 15.66 $463.74 million $1.70 109.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Hpil.

50.0% of Ares Management shares are held by institutional investors. 84.8% of Hpil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Ares Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hpil and Ares Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hpil 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management 0 4 13 0 2.76

Ares Management has a consensus price target of $177.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.69%. Given Hpil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hpil is more favorable than Ares Management.

Risk and Volatility

Hpil has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Management has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hpil and Ares Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hpil N/A N/A N/A Ares Management 9.73% 16.29% 3.66%

Summary

Ares Management beats Hpil on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hpil

HPIL Holding, a development stage company, engages in developing technology projects in Canada. It also focuses on developing online and artificial intelligence games; and ZIPPA, a multi-gaming global platform for gamers, as well as powertrain management system. The company was formerly known as Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HPIL Holding in August 2021. HPIL Holding was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

