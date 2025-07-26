Mizuho Increases RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $140.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RPM International from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RPM International from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.40.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $122.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.05. RPM International has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in RPM International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 46,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth $1,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

