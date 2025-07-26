Insider Buying: Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FAL) Insider Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FAL – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) Dorsch bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,000.00 ($35,526.32).
Falcon Metals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 67.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $23.90 million, a PE ratio of -4,297.85 and a beta of 2.09.
About Falcon Metals
