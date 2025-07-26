Insider Buying: Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FAL) Insider Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FAL – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) Dorsch bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,000.00 ($35,526.32).

Falcon Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 67.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $23.90 million, a PE ratio of -4,297.85 and a beta of 2.09.

About Falcon Metals

Falcon Metals Limited engages in the discovery, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Australia. Its flagship project is the Pyramid Hill Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5000 square kilometers located in the Bendigo region of Victoria. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

