Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Director Alex Blumenfrucht Sells 36,249 Shares of Stock

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) Director Alex Blumenfrucht sold 36,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $105,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403.60. This represents a 98.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reliance Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of RELI stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. Reliance Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.