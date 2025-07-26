West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at TD Securities

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WFG. Wall Street Zen downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.74). West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -73.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 265.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7,588.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
