West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at TD Securities

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WFG. Wall Street Zen downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE:WFG opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.15. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $69.48 and a fifty-two week high of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.50.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.74). West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -73.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 265.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7,588.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.