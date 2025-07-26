Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.6%

AutoZone stock opened at $3,819.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,711.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,595.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,898.57 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $36.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after acquiring an additional 77,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,087.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

