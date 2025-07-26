Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SIG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CL King assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $84.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $106.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 946.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

