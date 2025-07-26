Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Outperform” Rating

Mizuho upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $114.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 18th. Cowen cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.65.

GPN stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $89.67. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 546.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

