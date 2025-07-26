Robert W. Baird Cuts Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $297.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $492.00 to $297.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.19.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $289.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.58. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $274.40 and a 52-week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

