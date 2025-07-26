Needham & Company LLC Boosts Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $95.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAH. Stephens lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $78.90 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $89.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.56. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 31,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,182,197.60. Following the sale, the president owned 605,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,448,128.45. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,062. 42.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

