L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $274.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.53.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $269.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.63. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $280.03.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

