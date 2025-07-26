Sather Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $203.27 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a PE ratio of 116.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,080. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $160,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,734.65. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,248 shares of company stock worth $111,279,829 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.42.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

