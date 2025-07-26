BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Director Fabrizio Freda Sells 4,434 Shares of Stock

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,123.48 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,130.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,027.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $976.79. The company has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co raised its position in BlackRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

