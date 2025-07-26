Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc Acquires 15,801 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 15,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $247,127.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,973,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,503,366.04. This represents a 0.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 24th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 8,980 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $139,369.60.

On Friday, July 18th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 20,004 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $296,659.32.

On Thursday, July 17th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $438,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 22,402 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $326,845.18.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 28,952 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $425,304.88.

On Monday, July 14th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 21,137 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $322,973.36.

On Friday, July 11th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 8,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $118,080.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 28,700 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $421,029.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 15,314 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $220,521.60.

On Friday, June 13th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.23 million, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.89. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $76,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $90,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

