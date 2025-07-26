DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock Price

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $442.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.03%. Research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 2,200 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $34,716.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,489.18. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Salazar sold 3,737 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $53,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,624. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 97,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 370,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

