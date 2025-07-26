Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 16.0% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $49,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $233.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.01 and its 200-day moving average is $186.75. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $235.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.55.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

