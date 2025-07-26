Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Matthew Ohayer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,872,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,219,303.80. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Farms alerts:

On Tuesday, July 1st, Matthew Ohayer sold 30,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $1,175,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00.

On Friday, June 13th, Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $790,500.00.

Vital Farms Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.94. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.43 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VITL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vital Farms

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 432,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,236,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,307,000 after purchasing an additional 87,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1,453.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,243,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,399 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,904,000 after buying an additional 415,614 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.