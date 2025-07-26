Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) CEO Daniel Solomita Purchases 906,794 Shares of Stock

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Solomita purchased 906,794 shares of Loop Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $915,861.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,415,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,671.16. The trade was a 178.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Loop Industries Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 120.79% and a negative return on equity of 354.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Loop Industries

Loop Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

