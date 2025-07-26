City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $327,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,269.22. This trade represents a 26.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $127.66 on Friday. City Holding Company has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $137.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. City had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 31.35%. Research analysts forecast that City Holding Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. City’s payout ratio is currently 38.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group increased their price target on City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 24.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 631,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,192,000 after buying an additional 123,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of City by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth $5,203,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter valued at $4,883,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of City by 13,747.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,669 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

