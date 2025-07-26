Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells 16,150 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $3,765,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,101,515.28. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Wednesday, July 9th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,985 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $3,896,343.75.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,890 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.40, for a total transaction of $4,026,526.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,910 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $4,035,889.70.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,300 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.91, for a total transaction of $4,366,933.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.22, for a total transaction of $4,950,452.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total value of $4,818,010.50.

Penumbra Trading Up 1.3%

Penumbra stock opened at $233.17 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 322,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,726,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 41.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6,600.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.