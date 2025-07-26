Insider Selling: Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Sells 53,035 Shares of Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 53,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,819,100.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,485. The trade was a 93.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. Intrepid Potash, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $478.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. Intrepid Potash had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 75.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 274.3% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

