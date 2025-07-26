StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CEO Sells $612,800.00 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,800. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

StepStone Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of STEP opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.36. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $70.38.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $295.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.87 million. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently -40.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on StepStone Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $62.00 target price on StepStone Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

