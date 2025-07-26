Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WZZZY. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
