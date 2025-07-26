Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Erste Group Bank raised Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Hoya
Hoya Trading Down 0.5%
Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Hoya had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hoya will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Hoya Company Profile
HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hoya
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.