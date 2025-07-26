Seaport Res Ptn Downgrades Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to Hold

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.00. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $410,124.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,135.60. This represents a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,185.50. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,299. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,057,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

