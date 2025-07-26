Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Arete started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.40.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.52. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

