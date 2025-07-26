AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Strong-Buy” Rating

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVPT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Insider Activity at AvePoint

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -142.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,190,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,308,901.82. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $9,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,157,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,733,614.07. This trade represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,315,600. 26.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,842 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AvePoint by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,813 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 566.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,678,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,220,000 after buying an additional 2,276,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,648,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,067,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

