Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDO. Stifel Canada raised Wesdome Gold Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$26.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.50.

Shares of WDO opened at C$17.00 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$10.89 and a 1 year high of C$20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 10,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.56, for a total transaction of C$200,856.32. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Lonergan sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.21, for a total value of C$27,023.64. Insiders sold 29,827 shares of company stock valued at $556,297 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

